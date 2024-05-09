Africa`s youngest elected as president takes authority

(MENAFN) Amidst a backdrop of anticipation and renewed hope, Senegal's political landscape witnessed a historic moment as opposition leader Bassirou Diomaye Faye assumed the presidency following his resounding victory in the March 24 elections.



Securing an impressive 54.28 percent of the vote, Faye emerged triumphant among 18 other contenders, including former prime minister Amadou Ba, as confirmed by Senegal's court of appeals in recent announcements.



In his first public statements shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) following his inauguration, Faye emphasized the electorate's fervent call for systemic change within the nation. He pledged a commitment to fostering a culture of diligence, ethical governance, discipline, and patriotism, with the overarching goal of steering Senegal towards sustained economic and social advancement.



The inauguration ceremony, held in the town of Diamniadio, situated near the capital Dakar, witnessed a gathering of dignitaries from across the West African region, including Faye's two wives, several heads of state, and representatives from the African Union Commission.



In a move signaling inclusivity and unity, President Faye swiftly appointed Ousmane Sonko, the erstwhile opposition leader whom he succeeded in the election, as Senegal's prime minister. Both Faye and Sonko, co-founders of the now-defunct Patriots for Work, Ethics, and Fraternity Party (PASTEF), had faced legal challenges leading up to the polls, including imprisonment on charges of defamation and incitement to rebellion.



Their joint campaign under the banner "Diomaye is Sonko" resonated with voters, reflecting a shared vision for Senegal's future and garnering widespread support. The swift transition from opposition to governance marks a significant turning point in the nation's political landscape, with Faye poised to lead Senegal into a new era of progress and prosperity.

