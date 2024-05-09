Egypt`s Sisi pledged to third term following security victory in December`s election

(MENAFN) In a formal ceremony held at the newly established headquarters of Egypt's parliament in the New Administrative Capital outside Cairo, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was sworn in for his third term after securing victory in December's election.



The electoral triumph saw Sisi clinch an overwhelming 89.6% of the vote, defeating three lesser-known contenders, as declared by the National Elections Authority (NEA). With a massive turnout of 39.7 million out of 44.7 million eligible voters, Sisi's reelection reaffirmed his position as the country's leader.



Having assumed office initially in 2014, Sisi secured a second term in 2018, each time commanding a significant percentage of the vote. His latest mandate extends his presidency until 2030, marking another chapter in Egypt's political landscape.



Despite economic challenges, including currency devaluation and rising prices, as well as regional tensions exacerbated by conflict in neighboring Gaza, Sisi's reelection underscores his continued support among the populace. To tackle economic woes, Egypt has sought increased investment, including partnerships with nations like Russia, and recently joined the five founding member states of BRICS.



Sisi's administration has prioritized infrastructure development, evident in projects such as the Suez Canal expansion and extensive road construction. The New Administrative Capital, where Sisi's inauguration took place, symbolizes the government's ambition for economic growth, albeit facing criticism for its perceived extravagance.



As Egypt embarks on its next chapter under Sisi's leadership, the challenges of economic reform and regional stability remain at the forefront, shaping the trajectory of the nation in the years to come.

