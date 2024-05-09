Minister Of Culture, Sports And Youth Of Sultanate Of Oman Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, May 09 (QNA) - HH Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth of the Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said arrived in Doha on Thursday.

His Highness and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by HE Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani.

HH Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth of the Sultanate of Oman will attend the opening of the 33rd Doha International Book Fair, which will kick off later on Thursday. Oman is the guest of honour in this edition. It will be participating with a special pavilion and a diverse cultural program that highlights the authentic Omani heritage and its intellectual and literary productions, and presents a variety of popular and artistic performances.