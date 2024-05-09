Israeli Attacks Kill 60 In Gaza In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 9 (Petra) - The Gaza Ministry of Health said that the Israeli occupation committed 4 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 60 deaths and 110 injuries during the past 24 hours.It said in the daily statistical report on the number of dead and wounded as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip that there are still victims under the rubble and on roads inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense crews.It added that the toll of the Israeli aggression had risen to 34,904 deaths and 78,514 injuries since the seventh of last October.