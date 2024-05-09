Jordan Climbs Global Internet Speed Rankings, TRC Reports

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 9 (Petra) -- The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) announced an encouraging development for Jordan's internet infrastructure, with the country's global and Arab internet speed ranking showing improvement, as reported by Ookla, a global data-driven insight provider.In a statement released on Thursday, the TRC disclosed that Jordan now holds the 33rd position globally and ranks 4th in the Arab world for average internet speeds. The kingdom achieved an average fixed speed (combining Fiber and ADSL) of 142 megabits per second in March 2024.The TRC anticipates further enhancements in internet speeds in the near future, attributing this progress to the rising number of Fiber internet subscriptions, particularly in central governorates.This advancement in international rankings, with Jordan climbing four places in a short span, underscores the diligent efforts of the TRC to elevate the country's telecommunications sector to compete effectively on both global and regional fronts, said the statement.The TRC's focus on fostering a competitive environment among companies is evident, aiming to incentivize the provision of exceptional internet services that position Jordan alongside developed nations. Given the pivotal role of the communications sector, other industries rely heavily on its robust infrastructure to deliver their services effectively, it added.