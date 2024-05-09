Jordan, Egypt Emphasize Economic Collaboration

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 9 (Petra) -- Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply, Yusuf Al-Shamali, and Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, have led discussions emphasizing the necessity of harnessing the strengths and capabilities of both countries to address common economic challenges.The discussions took place as part of the preparatory meetings for the 32nd Egyptian-Jordanian Joint Higher Committee session, held in the New Administrative Capital in Egypt, from May 7th to 9th.During the sessions, both ministers highlighted the increasing economic obstacles confronting the region, stressing the importance of trilateral cooperation involving Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq.Minister Al-Shamali reiterated Jordan's commitment to nurturing historical ties and aligning positions within the framework of Arab collaborative efforts. He emphasized the significance of these discussions amid growing challenges.For her part, Minister Al-Mashat underscored the committee's role in advancing mutual interests, pointing to its 32 sessions as a hallmark of robust Arab cooperation. She cited increased bilateral investments, with Jordanian investments in Egypt exceeding $860 million and Egyptian investments in Jordan nearing $1 billion across various sectors.Both delegations presented comprehensive reports on the outcomes of technical discussions, which spanned two days, covering a wide array of topics, including enhancing trade and industrial agreements, fostering cooperation in industry, small and medium-sized enterprises, and promoting investments. Additionally, deliberations focused on bolstering cooperation in electricity, energy, culture, education, youth affairs, and media.