Jaipuria Noida Announces Admission Open For Online PGDM Programs For Academic Session 2024-26

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida - Delhi NCR, India | 9 May 2024 | Jaipuria Institute of Management is pleased to announce the commencement of applications for its esteemed Online PGDM programs for the academic session 2024-2026 at its Noida campus, located in Delhi NCR. The program caters to both recent alumni and working professionals aiming to enrich their professional careers.



The Online PGDM program, approved by AICTE, offers a comprehensive curriculum that combines academic rigour with industry exposure. It's crafted to cater to the demanding schedules of working professionals, offering weekend classes and 12 hours of live sessions per course. Additionally, students also have the provision to access lectures in recorded formats, in case they miss a scheduled weekend session due to personal commitments.



Key Program Information:



-Duration: 2 years Online MBA program

-Approvals: AICTE Approved

-Application Fee: Rs.200/-

-Online Application: Applicants can submit their applications online at



Eligibility Criteria:



-Bachelor's degree from a recognized Indian university with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA.

-Final year graduation students are also eligible, with proof of completion required by October 1, 2024.



Curriculum Overview:



The Online PGDM program at Jaipuria Noida consists of 25 core courses and 7 electives, allowing students to tailor their learning experience as per their career aspirations. Industry Relevant Specializations are available such as Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Business Analytics, and Operations Management. The curriculum comprises a total of 90 credits, with each course featuring 12 hours of live online sessions and 4.5 hours of recorded video content.



Admission Process:



Applications for the Online Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) program at Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida (Delhi NCR), can be submitted directly through the official Jaipuria Online PGDM website. To apply, click the "Apply Now" button, fill out the online application form, and submit the application fees.



About Jaipuria Noida:



Established in 2004, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida is ranked 47th amongst management institutes in India by NIRF 2023. This state-of-the-art campus in the heart of the corporate hub of the Delhi NCR region provides students with wide exposure to several industries. Led by Dr. Subhajyoti Ray with a strong team of full-time faculty who are highly qualified and experienced professors as well as industry managers turned academicians. The institute offers online PGDM as well as a full-time postgraduate diploma in management programs and a Doctoral level fellow program.



About Jaipuria Institute of Management:



Established in 1995, Jaipuria Institute of Management has been at the forefront of providing excellence in management education. With four campuses across India and a centralised admission process, Jaipuria Institute of Management offers students a seamless experience. All four campuses have been ranked among the top management institutes in India by NIRF 2023. As an AACSB member and AIU-recognized institution, Jaipuria Institute of Management upholds rigorous academic standards. Additionally, it is NBA accredited and holds Graded Autonomy by AICTE, ensuring quality education. With a faculty of over 150 members and a vast alumni network of 1400+, Jaipuria Institute of Management continues to shape future leaders in the field of management.



About Jaipuria Group



Jaipuria's legacy of education began in 1945 with the establishment of Jaipuria College in Kolkata by the great visionary and educationist Padma Bhushan Seth Anandram Jaipuria, It is this unique heritage spanning 7 decades and 4 generations that sets us apart from other educational institutes.

Today Jaipuria Institute of Management is one of the largest groups in India to offer AICTE-approved PGDM programs. It has carved a mark in the national arena with four management institutes at Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore.



In K 12 segment Seth M. R. Jaipuria Schools is recognized as one of the leading schools in the country that seeks to provide access to high-quality national-level education.



For media inquiries, please contact:

Prem Pandey

...

JAIPURIA INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT



Company :-JAIPURIA INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT

User :- Prem Pandey

Email :-...

Url :-

Other articles by Jaipuria