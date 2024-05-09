Israeli Occupation Encroaches Eastern Gaza, Continues Intense Bombardment In Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, May 9 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces stormed Thursday morning Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in eastern Gaza city, bombarding residences with artillery and warplanes, while relentless artillery shelling continued in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, resulting in multiple fatalities and casualties.

Israeli tanks invaded Al-Zaytoun neighborhood for the third time since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza on October seventh, firing dozens of shells at mostly evacuated homes where some Palestinians had returned, leading to the deaths of three and injuries to others, who were taken to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital for treatment, eyewitnesses told KUNA.

Warplanes also decimated several homes in Al-Zaytoun and Al-Shujaiya neighborhoods, east of Gaza city, as well as the Al-Saraya area and western Gaza, where this aerial assault resulted in the fatality of one Palestinian and injuries to others.

Simultaneously, the Israeli occupation continued its aggressive operation in Rafah city, southern Gaza, through intense shelling by artillery and warplanes devastating Al-Jeneina and Al-Salam neighborhoods, along with the Khirbet Al-Adas and Al-Maraj areas in the eastern parts of the city, precipitating widespread forced displacement to the west part.

According to medical teams at Kuwait Hospital, eight people have succumbed since dawn, and dozens have sustained injuries following targeted attacks on residences and makeshift shelters housing displaced people in various parts of Rafah.

Health authorities have reported 40 fatalities in the past 24 hours due to the intense artillery onslaught by the Israeli occupation in eastern Rafah and aerial strikes on homes, apartment buildings, and locales harboring displaced people.

The Israeli occupation has also perpetuated its control over the Rafah border crossing and the Kerem Shalom commercial crossing, obstructing access for ailing patients and humanitarian aid convoys for the third consecutive day. (end)

