Arab League Affirms Steady Support For Palestinian Media

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 9 (KUNA) -- The Arab League on Thursday affirmed its unwavering support for the Palestinian media stressing the necessity to protect Palestinian journalists in Gaza Strip and the West Bank, in line with international humanitarian law.

The league assistant secretary general, Ambassador Ahmad Khatabi, said in a statement marking "the world day of solidarity with the Palestinian media," that the illegitimate measures against the Palestinian media and other outlets constitute a breach of international covenants.

He indicated at the International Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the United Nations in the aftermath of World War II and various international pledges for safeguarding the freedom of opinion.

He called on various international organizations to campaign for bringing to account culprits of offenses against Palestinian journalists.

Khatabi affirmed that according to Resolution 58 issued by the Arab ministers of information in September 2022, May 11 has become the day for solidarity with the Palestinian media which has also coincided with the occupation's assassination of the Palestinian journalist Shirin Abu Aqleh.

Aqleh was fatally shot while covering incidents in the occupied territories for Al-Jazeera network.

Elaborating, Khatabi affirmed that 142 journalists were among the 34,000 martyrs who had fallen in Gaza since last October.

The figure exceeds the whole figure of journalists who have lost their lives in various hot spots throughout world since 2023 -- 99. (end)

aff









MENAFN09052024000071011013ID1108192683