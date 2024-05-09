More Than One Million Passengers Passed Through Kuwait Airport In April

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 9 (KUNA) -- The Civil Aviation Directorate General announced on Thursday that the total number of passengers who passed through Kuwait International Airport, last April, exceeded 1.1 million.

Abdullah Al-Rajhi, the deputy director general for aviation safety and air transport, said in a press statement that the airport had witnessed rise of the number of passengers by 11 percent, aircraft movement by 13 percent, while air cargo activity climbed by 10 percent in April, compared to last year's same month.

Al-Rajhi added that the number of arrivals, in April, reached 564,638 while those who departed Kuwait via the airport amounted to 618,242. The number of aircraft that departed or landed at the air facility reached 10,113, compared to 8,983 in last year's April.

As to the air cargo, it was estimated at 18.2 million kilograms.

Destinations of top demand were Dubai, Cairo, Jeddah, Istanbul and Doha. (end)

aam









MENAFN09052024000071011013ID1108192682