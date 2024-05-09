UNRWA: 80,000 Palestinians Forcibly Displaced From Rafah, Seeking Refuge

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, May 9 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) declared on Thursday that a staggering 80,000 Palestinians have been compelled to evacuate the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip and are now seeking shelter elsewhere.

In a press statement, UNRWA reported that residents of Gaza are once again confronting forced displacement, and since the intensification of Israeli military operations on May sixth, approximately 80,000 people have been compelled to flee Rafah in search of sanctuary elsewhere.

UNRWA underscored that these catastrophic losses endured by families are insufferable, and there is no haven in Gaza, demanding an immediate ceasefire.

The Israeli occupation continues its military operation in the city of Rafah, south of Gaza, while artillery and warplanes intensely bombard Al-Jeneina and Al-Salam neighborhoods, along with the Khirbet Al-Adas and Al-Maraj areas and the eastern parts of the city.

Health authorities announced that 60 people were martyred and 110 others injured within a 24-hour period due to intense shelling by the Israeli occupation's artillery targeting the eastern regions of Rafah, exacerbated by aerial bombardments that struck homes, apartments, residential buildings, and shelters for displaced people in central and northern Gaza. (end)

wab













MENAFN09052024000071011013ID1108192681