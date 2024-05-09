Age Concern Hampshire And Clodagh Mckenna Join Forces For Dementia Action Week

(MENAFN- Pressat) Age Concern Hampshire, in collaboration with their charity patron Clodagh McKenna, are proudly marking Dementia Action Week with a series of activities aimed at supporting individuals affected by dementia across the region.



Dementia Action Week takes place between the 13-19th May, aiming to raise awareness and encourage collective action in support of those living with dementia. Age Concern Hampshire will be celebrating the week with cook-along recipes created by the charity's esteemed patron chef, Clodagh McKenna. This special event will take place at Age Concern Hampshire's Care and Wellbeing centres and will be prepared by their dedicated cooks throughout the week.

Charity Patron, Clodagh Mckenna said "I am so honoured to be the Patron of Age Concern Hampshire and help to raise awareness for the charity and the essential dementia support they provide. What we eat has a huge impact on our brain function, a diet of vegetables, fruit, pulses, oily fish (such as salmon) can help lower the risks and slow down the development. During Dementia Action Week, we will be sharing healthy recipes that are focused on these ingredients."

With proper nutrition playing a crucial role in maintaining overall health and wellbeing, the event will include meals rich in essential nutrients, including Vitamins B6, B12 and antioxidants found in fruits and vegetables, which are known to support brain health. Adequate nutrition can help support cognitive function and may even slow down the progression of cognitive decline.

Recognising the importance of supporting cognitive development in dementia clients, Age Concern Hampshire will also be offering a range of activities throughout the week. These activities have been specifically tailored to cater to the unique needs of individuals living with dementia, with a primary focus on nurturing cognitive abilities.

Helen Callen, CEO at Age Concern Hampshire said "We are thrilled to collaborate with Clodagh for Dementia Action Week. We're committed to providing essential support for those affected by dementia and to raise awareness, supporting older people navigating cognitive challenges."

Age Concern Hampshire has Care and Wellbeing Centers in Dibden/Hythe, New Milton, Locks Heath and Yateley, offering a wide range of daily activities such as mobility support, art and crafts and music therapy sessions. These activities can play a significant role in improving memory, cognition, daily functioning as well as enhancing social interactions between clients through bringing back good memories and feelings of comfort. For additional details or to book a taster day, please contact Age Concern Hampshire at 01962 868545.

Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Foot care clinics, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities.

For more information, visit:

Age Concern Hampshire

Centre Way

Locks Heath

Southampton

SO31 6DX

Tel: 01962 868545

For media enquiries, please email Sarah Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Age Concern Hampshire: ...