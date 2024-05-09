Medcare Introduces Latest Medical Advancements To Over 500 Doctors At Its Women & Children Conference

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Pioneering innovations in integrating medical and surgical perspectives to improve the health of women and children were introduced by Medcare Women and Children Hospital, featured as a specialised hospital in Newsweek World's Best Hospitals 2024 list.

Dubai – May 09, 2024: The Medcare Women & Children Hospital (MWCH) has conducted an international conference addressing over 500 doctors in the UAE presenting the latest innovations and treatment modalities in women and child care. The one-day conference focused on integrating medical and surgical perspectives to bridge the health gaps in women's and children's care.

The medical conference featured a lineup of 27 keynote presentations by specialists and consultants, from the areas of obstetrics and gynaecology, foetal medicine, radiology,

neonatology, paediatrics, vascular surgery, urology, endocrinology, pain management, general surgery, urology, dietetics, family medicine, and dentistry, discussing the latest developments in women and children care.

The conference held discussions at length on innovative treatment procedures for rare genetic disorders such as Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) as a major

breakthrough in paediatric healthcare as well as advancements in endometriosis and gynaecological care.



Commenting on the success of the conference, Dr. Shanila Laiju, Group CEO of Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres, said, 'We are delighted to host this annual symposium, bringing together experts to share insights and drive conversations that push the boundaries of pediatric and women's health in the region. As an advanced care provider in the region, we are highly dedicated to enhancing our current clinical expertise and practices for children and women care.”

“We are proud to lead the way in providing treatment for rare genetic disorders affecting children as well as other areas of healthcare for women and children. Through this symposium, we aim to set a benchmark for innovative and comprehensive healthcare delivery in the UAE and beyond,” she added.

'The symposium topics encapsulate the pinnacle of medical innovation, addressing critical healthcare challenges head-on and illuminating pathways toward enhanced patient outcomes. We are confronting present healthcare dilemmas and paving the way for transformative solutions that promise to redefine standards of care and elevate the quality of life for patients,” said Dr. Shanila.

In the specliased session of Endometriosis Management, Dr. Shiva Harikrishnan and Dr. Charles Nagy, Consultant Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, Dr. Nesreen Alaa El Din, Specialist Radiologist and Dr. Mohammed Kandeel, Specialist Anesthesia at Medcare Women and Children Hospital discussed breakthroughs in endometriosis from a surgical and radiological perspective, as well as endometriosis-infertility clinical scenarios with novel approaches to treatments.

Also, in another session Dr. Vivek Mundada, Consultant Paediatric Neurologist and Head of Paediatric Neurology Unit at Medcare Women & Children Hospital, Dr. Omendra Narayan, Paediatric Pulmonologist, Dr. Siddharth Arora, Paediatrician, and Dr. Nidhi Beri, Paediatric & Adult Dentist shared their insights about the new horizons of SMA and DMD care with the effective multidisciplinary approach they are employing.

Through other sessions, doctors addressed advances and challenges in women's health, including pelvic floor disorders, endovascular therapies, gynaecological and paediatric health updates.

The other eminent line up of experts who took part in the symposium included Dr. Hadiel Kaiyasah, Colorectal Surgeon, Dr. Saher Arour, Vascular Surgeon, Dr. Zuhdi Nagshabandi, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dr. Manali Dande, Specialist Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Dr. Foroozan Khezri, Paediatric and Adult Urologist, Dr. Heba Yassin, Consultant Family Medicine, Dr. Avneesh Kour, Specialist Maternal and Foetal Medicine, Dr. Issam Abdelbari, Lead Neonatal Consultant and Head of Paediatric Department, Dr. Riham Ismail, Specialist Paediatrician, Dr. Sura Alwan, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecologist, Dr. Danny Alsalloum, Specialist Paediatrician, Dr. Manoj Chandran, Specialist Paediatrician, Dr. Abeer Al Khalafawi, Consultant Paediatrician,

Dr. Jay Banerjee, Neonatal Consultant from the UK, and Dr. Mazen Salowm, Specialist Paediatric Surgeon, Dr. Alshimaa Rezk, Specialist Endocrinologist, and Ms. Nadine Aoun, Senior Clinical Dietician.

The conference provided participating specialists and consultants with a unique opportunity to explore new medical advancements and strategies in the field of gynaecological care and paediatrics to improve patient outcomes through the MWCH experience.

The first edition of the women and children symposium conducted by Medcare Women & Children Hospital last year witnessed the participation of over 320 medical experts from across the UAE.