400-Year-Old Gold And Silver Coins Found During Home Renovation Check How Much It's Worth

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "During renovations, it's quite rare to stumble upon something ancient, especially antique gold and silver coins to a report by Live Science, Betty and Robert Fox, a couple living in Dorset, UK, had recently bought a new house that required extensive repairs. While working, workers heard a clinking noise coming from beneath the groundInitially, they assumed it was just bricks or stones, but as they continued digging, they unearthed a hidden treasure with more than 1,000 gold and silver coins Read: Couple discover over ₹2 crore gold coins in kitchen during renovationAccording to a report by the Guardian,“It is a 400-year-old house so there was lots of work to do,” Betty says,“We were taking all the floors and ceilings out and took it back to its stone walls. We decided to lower the ground floor to give us more ceiling height.”Mint could not independently confirm the development suggest that the coins were likely concealed during the First English Civil War, which lasted from 1642 to 1646. The conflict erupted when supporters of Parliament rebelled against the English monarch, King Charles I, out of concern that the crown wielded excessive power. At the end of the war, King Charles was executed, temporarily abolishing the monarchy and establishing a republic governed by Parliament Read: Dead after sharing location on Instagram: Social media influencer's death raises critical questions on personal safetyThe coins were then prepared for auction, with an estimated total value of about ₹63 lakh Smith, a specialist at Duke's Auctioneers, explained that the coins bore images of historical figures such as Emperor Edward VI, Mary and her husband Philip, Elizabeth I, James I, and Charles I.

