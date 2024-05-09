Haryana News: Dushyant Chautala Writes To Governor To Seek Floor Test, Open To Back Any Political Party

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In a fresh trouble to Nayab Saini-led BJP government in Haryana amid ongoing political crisis, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Thursday wrote to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and demanded a floor test to determine majority of government a letter to Governor, Chautala, the former BJP ally, said that his party did not support the BJP government in the state and was open to back any political party for government formation.“It is evident that the incumbent government does not command majority in the legislative assembly,” Chautala stated JJP leader said that considering the gravity of the current circumstances there is urgent need to reinstate stability and uphold democratic norms in Haryana Read: Haryana political crisis: 'BJP will win all ten Lok Sabha seats,' says former CM Manohar Lal KhattarOn May 7, independent MLAs – Randhir Golan, Dharmpal Gonder and Sombir Singh Sangwan – withdrew their support to BJP government.\"I respectfully implore Your Excellency to invoke your constitutional prerogative as per Article 174. I urge you to direct the appropriate authority to immediately call for floor test to determine majority of Government. If the Government fails to do so. it is essential for Your Excellency to fulfill your constitutional duty by imposing President's Rule in the State,” said Chautala in a letter Read: Haryana crisis: Can Congress overthrow BJP govt as 3 independents switch sides?Stating that he trusts in his wisdom and commitment to upholding the sanctity of democracy and rule of law in our beloved state, Chautala added,“Your prompt action in this matter is earnestly solicited for the welfare and prosperity of the people of Haryana.”Reacting to ongoing political crisis, Chautala said that they never faced such a situation when they were in government with Manohar Lal Khattar that someone was withdrawing their support.

\"The independent MLAs joining Congress today show how the BJP has weakened,” Chautala told ANI on Wednesday Read: 'Ye jooth ka silsila...': Haryana CM Nayab Saini says 'people wont let Congress fulfil its wishes'In the 90 members legislative assembly, the BJP has 39 MLAs, the Congress has 30, the Jan Nayak Janata Party has 10, the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) has one, and the Indian National Lok Dal has one, along with seven Independents.

