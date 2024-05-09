Heavy rains trigger fatal flooding, landslides in Haiti, claiming 13 lives

(MENAFN) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) issued a statement on Tuesday, revealing the dire consequences of recent heavy rains in northwest Haiti, a region already grappling with violence and instability. The downpours have triggered flooding and landslides, claiming the lives of 13 individuals in a devastating landslide in Cap-Haitien, as reported by local authorities.



Amid escalating gang violence in the capital city of Port-au-Prince, many residents have sought refuge in northern regions like Cap-Haitien. However, the heavy rainfall has exacerbated their plight, causing further destruction by damaging homes and businesses in the area.



With more rainfall forecasted in the days ahead, including in the capital, the situation is poised to worsen, particularly in sites hosting individuals displaced by the ongoing violence. These locations were already grappling with sanitation challenges before the heavy rains, intensifying the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Haiti.



In response to the violence in Port-au-Prince, Bruno Maes, the interim humanitarian coordinator in Haiti, issued a strongly worded condemnation, highlighting the profound humanitarian toll inflicted by repeated attacks in the Solino neighborhood and surrounding areas. Thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes, leaving them vulnerable and without access to essential resources such as water, food, and fuel.



Maes underscored the urgency of ending the violence, emphasizing that the siege on civilian populations, including women, children, and men, constitutes a flagrant violation of basic humanitarian norms. He called upon the perpetrators to cease their actions, allowing the affected population to regain a sense of safety in their homes and enabling humanitarian actors to provide assistance to those in need. The statement reflects the gravity of the situation in Haiti and the pressing need for concerted efforts to address both the immediate humanitarian crisis and the underlying causes of violence and instability.

