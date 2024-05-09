Australian police arrest man over gym stabbing incident in Sydney

(MENAFN) Australian authorities confirmed on Thursday the apprehension of a 45-year-old man in connection with a domestic violence incident involving a stabbing that left a woman seriously injured at a gym located in Sydney's inner south. The disturbing event unfolded at approximately 12:30 PM local time on Wednesday, prompting an immediate response from emergency services to the fitness facility situated on O'riordan Street in Alexandria.



Paramedics swiftly attended to the 39-year-old victim within the gym's car park before transporting her to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, where she is reported to be in stable condition. According to police statements, the individuals involved in the altercation were acquainted with one another, underscoring the domestic nature of the violence.



South Sydney Police Area Command Superintendent Rod Hart provided insights into the incident during a press briefing, highlighting that the assailant utilized a "kitchen-style knife" in the attack before absconding in a vehicle. Superintendent Hart revealed that the victim and the perpetrator had a brief domestic relationship earlier in the year, thus prompting authorities to treat the incident as domestically motivated.



In a subsequent turn of events, the suspect voluntarily presented himself at Dee Why Police Station around 7:50 AM local time on Thursday, leading to his arrest and subsequent transfer to Manly Police Station for further proceedings.



Premier of New South Wales (NSW) Chris Minns condemned the violence in a statement to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), describing the stabbing as a "horrifying and shocking attack." The incident underscores the ongoing challenges posed by domestic violence within Australian communities, prompting renewed calls for vigilance and intervention to combat such heinous acts.

