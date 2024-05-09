BMW Brilliance automotive marks milestone with production of 6 millionth car

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a significant milestone was achieved in the automotive industry as a BMW i5 electric car rolled off the assembly line in Shenyang, the capital city of Liaoning Province in northeast China. This event marked the production of the 6 millionth car by BMW Group's joint venture in China, known as BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA).



Remarkably, this achievement occurred just 15 months after the production of the joint venture's 5 millionth car, highlighting the rapid pace of growth and development within the automotive sector in China.



In April, the German carmaker announced a substantial additional investment of 20 billion yuan (approximately 2.8 billion U.S. dollars) in the production base located in Shenyang. This investment underscores BMW's commitment to further enhancing its manufacturing capabilities and technological innovation within the region.



The investment is earmarked for the upgrading and modernization of the Dadong plant, which has been a cornerstone of BMW Brilliance Automotive since its establishment in 2003. The infusion of funds will facilitate the implementation of advanced manufacturing processes and innovative technologies, ensuring that the production facilities remain at the forefront of automotive manufacturing excellence.



In 2023, the BMW Group achieved significant success in the Chinese market, delivering over 820,000 BMW and MINI vehicles. This impressive figure accounted for approximately 32 percent of the company's global sales, underscoring the importance of the Chinese market to BMW's global strategy and its continued commitment to meeting the evolving needs of Chinese consumers.



The production milestone and substantial investment in Shenyang reflect BMW's confidence in the long-term growth prospects of the Chinese automotive market and its dedication to maintaining a leading position in this dynamic and rapidly evolving industry.

