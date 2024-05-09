TikTok initiates legal proceedings against US government

(MENAFN) TikTok, in conjunction with its parent company Bytedance, has initiated legal proceedings against the United States government, arguing that a recently enacted law aiming to ban the popular social media platform is in violation of constitutional principles. The crux of TikTok's challenge lies in its contention that the law, which mandates the platform's closure by January 19, 2025, encroaches upon freedom of expression and negatively impacts the economic prospects of creators and small businesses reliant on the platform. With approximately 170 million American users, TikTok asserts that the law effectively stifles a significant portion of the population by limiting their ability to engage in communication methods not readily available elsewhere.



This legal confrontation follows President Joe Biden's endorsement of a legislative package geared toward providing aid to Ukraine and Israel, which incidentally included provisions targeting TikTok. Despite endeavors by TikTok CEO Xu Qiu to sway apprehensive lawmakers regarding national security concerns linked to Chinese access to user data and potential propaganda dissemination, the legislation garnered bipartisan backing in both the House of Representatives and the Senate before being signed into law by President Biden.



TikTok has pledged to contest the legislation through the judicial system, indicating a potential protracted legal battle that could ultimately ascend to the highest echelons of the U.S. court system. The company's decision to pursue legal recourse underscores the gravity of the situation and the ramifications for the platform's myriad users and stakeholders.

MENAFN09052024000045015839ID1108192577