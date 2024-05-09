Vodafone Qatar Opens Pre-Orders For New Ipad Line-Up

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar announced that it will open pre-orders for the new Apple iPad line-up, including the iPad pro and iPad Air, starting 4pm, today, May 9.

The new iPad Pro comes in a stunning, thin and light design, breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, and outrageously fast M4 chip with powerful AI capabilities, while the redesigned 11-inch and all-new 13-inch iPad Air, is supercharged by the M2 chip, with phenomenal performance and AI capabilities, providing a new landscape front camera, and faster Wi-Fi.

For complete pricing and availability details, please visit: vodafone/ipad2024/preorder/en . Customers may also visit Doha Festival City and Villaggio Mall retail stores to pre-order

