Azerbaijan, Bulgaria strengthen strategic partnership with joint declaration signing

(MENAFN) Azerbaijan and Bulgaria solidified their strategic partnership with the signing of a joint declaration following talks between President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and his Bulgarian counterpart, Rumen Radev, in the capital city of Baku. The ceremony, which marked a significant step in bilateral relations, saw the two leaders affirming their commitment to enhancing cooperation across various sectors.



A statement issued by the Azerbaijani Presidency outlined the agreements reached during the discussions, including the signing of a codeshare agreement and two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on technological innovation cooperation. Additionally, a noteworthy MoU involving Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Bulgaria-based Asarel Investment was also inked, underscoring the depth of economic collaboration between the two nations.



President Aliyev emphasized the broad scope of the bilateral agenda, highlighting the strong political ties, robust economy, and flourishing partnerships in key sectors such as energy and transportation. He expressed satisfaction with the progress made in energy security cooperation, particularly noting the increasing gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria and the potential for further expansion in the future.



Aliyev extended an invitation to President Radev to participate in COP29, underscoring Azerbaijan's commitment to environmental sustainability and green energy initiatives. He expressed confidence that the visit would yield positive outcomes and contribute to the ongoing collaboration between the two countries, including the development of the green energy cable project.



In response, President Radev expressed Bulgaria's satisfaction with the level of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, emphasizing the mutually beneficial nature of the partnership. The remarks from both leaders underscored the depth of bilateral cooperation and the shared commitment to fostering enduring ties for the mutual benefit of both nations.

