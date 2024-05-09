China inks 28 collaboration documents with Serbia

(MENAFN) China and Serbia solidified their burgeoning partnership with the signing of 28 cooperation documents on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in their bilateral relations. This development followed a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, during which both leaders emphasized the deepening of ties between their nations.



A key highlight of the meeting was the signing of a Joint Declaration aimed at expanding the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Serbia, with a vision to establish a Serbian-Chinese community with a shared future in the new era. The signing ceremony, held at the Palace of Serbia in Belgrade, underscored the commitment of both countries to strengthen cooperation across various sectors.



Speaking at a joint press conference alongside President Xi, President Vucic hailed the signed joint statement as a pivotal moment that sets a strategic direction for the future of bilateral relations. He emphasized that the partnership between Serbia and China has evolved from strategic cooperation to the establishment of a community focused on shaping a common future.



Addressing President Xi as a "dear friend," President Vucic reiterated Serbia's unwavering support for the principle of one China, reaffirming that any issues pertaining to China's sovereignty are internal matters. This stance reflects Serbia's commitment to upholding diplomatic norms and respecting the sovereignty of nations.



The signing of the cooperation documents and the Joint Declaration signifies a deepening of ties between China and Serbia, marking a new chapter in their partnership characterized by mutual respect, shared goals, and a commitment to fostering closer cooperation across various domains.

