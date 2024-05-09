UN agency declares no fuel or aid enter Gaza amid Israeli aggression in Rafah

(MENAFN) The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has reported a dire situation at the Rafah border crossing, with no fuel or aid making its way into the Gaza Strip amidst ongoing military operations in the area. Scott Anderson, the director of UNRWA affairs in Gaza, lamented the lack of humanitarian assistance reaching the region, citing continued bombardments and military activities around the Rafah crossing as major impediments to relief efforts.



The escalation of tensions was underscored by the Israeli army's issuance of evacuation orders for Palestinians in eastern Rafah, a move that has heightened concerns of an impending offensive in the city, which is home to a significant population of displaced Palestinians. Additionally, the Israeli military's seizure of control over the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, a crucial conduit for humanitarian aid entering Gaza from Egypt, further exacerbates the humanitarian crisis gripping the besieged territory.



The situation highlights the urgent need for international intervention to address the escalating conflict and ensure the delivery of essential aid to the vulnerable population of Gaza. The disruption of humanitarian operations at the Rafah crossing underscores the gravity of the situation and the imperative for concerted efforts to alleviate the suffering of civilians caught in the crossfire of the conflict.

