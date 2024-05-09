Microsoft report declares 75 percent of knowledge workers globally use AI daily

(MENAFN) Microsoft's fourth annual Work Trend Index report, unveiled recently, paints a fascinating picture of the evolving workplace dynamics. According to the report, a significant 75 percent of knowledge workers worldwide now incorporate generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their daily tasks.



The adoption of generative AI has seen a remarkable uptick, nearly doubling in just the last six months. Surprisingly, 46 percent of users began using AI tools during this period without explicit guidance from top management, indicating a degree of independent exploration.



While leaders acknowledge the importance of AI for staying competitive, concerns linger around cybersecurity and data privacy. This cautiousness among leaders seems to be inhibiting full-scale AI integration.



The report highlights how AI is reshaping career expectations and skill requirements. Employers increasingly prioritize AI skills, with two out of three stating they wouldn't hire someone lacking them. As a result, there's been a substantial increase in AI-related skills appearing on professional profiles, indicating a shift in job market demands.



Despite challenges like workload pace and burnout affecting a significant portion of the workforce, power users—who engage with AI frequently—report significant benefits. These include increased creativity, focus, motivation, and job satisfaction, along with time savings of over 30 minutes daily.



In summary, Microsoft's Work Trend Index Annual Report offers valuable insights into the changing dynamics of work, derived from global surveys and observational studies.

