Archies Limited Launches Heartfelt Digital Campaign #Momneverasks To Honor Mothers This Mother's Day

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Archies Limited , renowned as India's leading name in the social expression industry, unveils its latest digital campaign, #MomNeverAsks, dedicated to celebrating the selflessness and unconditional love of mothers this Mother's Day.



Mother's Day Archies Campaign 2024





The #MomNeverAsks campaign delves into the timeless truth that mothers seldom ask for anything, yet their love and sacrifices shape our lives in profound ways. Through this poignant campaign film released across its digital platforms, Archies encapsulates the essence of motherhood, portraying it as a tireless journey of love, nurturing, and unspoken sacrifices.





In the heart-warming digital campaign, Archies portrays a heartfelt conversation between a mother and her daughter, emphasizing the importance of personal gestures and heartfelt tokens of appreciation. The daughter expresses her longing to express love for her mother beyond virtual wishes, highlighting the significance of tangible expressions of affection. Through this narrative, the campaign not only celebrates the pivotal role of mothers but also underscores the importance of recognizing and cherishing their efforts and dedication.





Mr. Varun Moolchandani, Executive Director of Archies Limited, expressed,“While every day is an opportunity to celebrate love, Mother's Day holds a special significance in our hearts. At Archies, we have always endeavoured to celebrate emotions through our merchandise, and now through our digital campaigns. With #MomNeverAsks, we aim to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the mothers who shape our lives with their unwavering love and devotion. Mother's Day, for us, is not just a celebration; it's a tribute to the pillars of strength in our lives, and Archies is honored to lead the way in expressing this gratitude.”





Watch the Campaign Video Here:

Youtube: youtu/VL5Oh1pWUW4?feature=shared

Instagram:





About Archies Limited

Archies Limited operates a network of stores offering an extensive range of greeting cards and gifts. From photo albums to jewelry, perfume to stuffed toys, Archies caters to diverse gifting needs, resonating with people of all age groups and demographics. With a robust presence across 15 states and 66 cities, encompassing 325 exclusive outlets, Archies continues to be the epitome of heartfelt gifting in India and neighboring countries.