Launch Of Ixcrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index And Ixcrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 May 2024 - Today, IX Asia Indexes ("IXAI") announced the launch of ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index ("ixCrypto 50/50") and ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index ("ixCrypto Proportional").
The two indexes are designed for cryptocurrencies beginners for their first knowledge and first investment in cryptocurrencies. The ixCrypto 50/50 and ixCrypto Proportional are developed on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) only and should be more acceptable for retail investors due to their dominance in market capitalization and volume in the crypto market. Based on IXAI's 2024 Q1 review result, Bitcoin together with Ethereum comprised 68.87% and 56.68% of total market capitalization and volume respectively. IXAI launches the new indexes that cater to not only investors' demand, but also regulators' direction, which prefer retail to invest solely in Bitcoin and Ethereum rather than a broader range of cryptocurrencies.
The two new indexes provide benchmarking value (to track the performance of Bitcoin and Ethereum) and facilitate ETF issuers and fund managers for the creation of index tracking funds. ixCrypto 50/50 Index is a two-constituent index with equal weight on ixCrypto Bitcoin Index (IXBI) and ixCrypto Ethereum Index (IXEI), while ixCrypto Proportional Index is a two-constituent index with weight according to the market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum with respect to their aggregated total market capitalization at 74.97% and 25.03% respectively (Appendix 1). The two new indexes based on historical long-term returns outperformed the cryptocurrency market and BTC significantly due to their higher weighting on ETH, while also can achieve risk diversification (Appendix 2).
Appendix 1
Constituent Weightings of
ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index and Proportional Index
|
| 90-day-average Crypto Market Cap
| 90-day-average Crypto V olume
| Index Level *
| Cumulative Market Cap Coverage
| Weight in BTC/ETH 50/50
| Weight in BTC/ETH Proportional
| IXBI
| $1,048,001,688,171
| $34,255,641,195
| 16833.37
| 51.63%
| 50.00 %
| 74 . 97 %
| IXEI
| $349,874,454,279
| $16,226,856,611
| 30077.54
| 68.87%
| 50.00 %
| 25 .0 3 %
* On 31 March 2024 Correlation of IXBI and IXEI
|
| 1 - Month
| 3 - Month
| 6 - Month
| 1 - Year
| 3 - Year
| 5 - Year
| Since Inception
| YTD
| Correlation
| 0.8892
| 0.8005
| 0.7663
| 0.7922
| 0.8248
| 0.7974
| 0.7954
| 0.8006
As of 31 March 2024 Appendix 2 Statistics Comparison of ixCrypto Index Series
| Index
| Performance
| Standard Deviation
(Monthly Return)
| Reward-to-Risk Ratio *
| 1 Year (%)
| 3 Years (%)
| Since
Inception (%)
| 1 Year (%)
| 3 Years (%)
| Since
Inception (%)
| 1 Year
| 3 Years
| Since
Inception
| IXCI
| 119.43
| 35.77
| 1258.94
| 45.21
| 120.88
| 173.37
| 2.64
| 0.30
| 7.26
| IXBI
| 148.18
| 18.28
| 1583.34
| 50.95
| 117.85
| 171.17
| 2.91
| 0.16
| 9.25
| IXEI
| 95.17
| 89.64
| 2907.75
| 44.94
| 139.54
| 209.81
| 2.12
| 0.64
| 13.86
| BTC/ETH 50/50
| 111.37
| 55.89
| 2245.55
| 46.43
| 126.25
| 178.19
| 2.40
| 0.44
| 12.60
| BTC/ETH Proportional
| 123.71
| 27.20
| 1700.37
| 48.39
| 122.59
| 172.80
| 2.56
| 0.22
| 9.84
As of 31 March 2024
* Reward-to-Risk Ratio: Performance of Index Return / Standard Deviation of Index Return
