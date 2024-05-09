Republican begins ouster of American House Speaker

(MENAFN) In a bold move indicative of growing tensions within the Republican Party, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has initiated a motion to remove Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, from his position. Greene's motion accuses Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, of betraying his party and failing to uphold the principles he pledged to adhere to upon assuming the role of Speaker.



The text of Greene's resolution, made public with the support of fellow Republican Thomas Massie of Kentucky, criticizes Johnson for allegedly deviating from the seven key principles he outlined when he was elected Speaker in October. According to Greene, Johnson's tenure has been marked by a pattern of prioritizing personal power over advancing Republican priorities, often aligning himself with Democrats to preserve his own political influence.



The House leadership swiftly responded to Greene's motion with a motion to dismiss the resolution. In the subsequent vote, the majority of House members voted in favor of retaining Johnson's speakership, with only a minority supporting Greene's proposal. Despite the outcome, Greene contends that the vote indirectly validates her assertion that Johnson is aligned with the so-called "uniparty" in Washington, rather than upholding Republican values.



Greene and Massie cited several instances where they believe Johnson's actions were detrimental to the Republican Party's interests, including the expulsion of Congressman George Santos in December and Johnson's collaboration with Democrats to pass key legislative measures. According to Greene, Johnson's support for Democratic priorities has hindered Republican efforts to influence legislation and has effectively aided the Biden administration's agenda.



"By prioritizing the Democrats' agenda over Republican interests, Speaker Mike Johnson has effectively undermined our party's ability to shape legislation and defend our country's values," Greene stated, emphasizing the perceived consequences of Johnson's leadership decisions.



As the Republican Party grapples with internal divisions and ideological rifts, Greene's motion to oust Johnson underscores broader challenges facing the party's leadership. With the outcome of the vote signaling continued support for Johnson among House members, the episode highlights the complexities of navigating party politics and maintaining unity in the face of divergent interests and priorities.

MENAFN09052024000045015687ID1108192396