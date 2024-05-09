Biden releases Rafah ultimatum to Israel

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden has issued a stark ultimatum to Israel, warning of a potential halt in the supply of weapons if the nation escalates its military operations in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. Biden's remarks come amidst escalating tensions following Israeli tank movements and airstrikes in Rafah, raising concerns over civilian casualties and the potential for further conflict in the region.



In an interview with CNN's Erin Burnett, Biden acknowledged the use of United States-made bombs in Gaza and expressed his resolve to prevent the supply of weapons that could be utilized in a major military operation in Rafah. While affirming Washington's commitment to Israel's defense, Biden emphasized the need to ensure the protection of civilian populations and avoid excessive use of force.



The United States President drew a red line, indicating that any Israeli incursion into Rafah would prompt a decisive response, including a halt in the supply of weapons historically used in such operations. Biden underscored the importance of maintaining a balance between supporting Israel's security needs and upholding humanitarian principles in conflict zones.



"We're not going to supply the weapons and artillery shells," Biden asserted, highlighting the administration's commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region. He reiterated the importance of Israel's defensive capabilities, including the Iron Dome missile defense system, while signaling a willingness to withhold certain weapons if necessary.



The Biden administration's stance reflects growing concerns within the United States government over the potential escalation of violence in Gaza and the broader implications for regional stability. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed last week that a shipment of weapons to Israel had been paused amid concerns over the situation in Rafah, underscoring Washington's efforts to mitigate the risk of exacerbating tensions.



While the United States has yet to make a final decision on the fate of the arms shipment, Biden's remarks signal a firm stance against actions that could further destabilize the region and undermine efforts to achieve a lasting peace. As diplomatic efforts intensify to de-escalate the situation, the Biden administration faces the delicate task of balancing strategic alliances with a commitment to human rights and international law in the pursuit of peace and security in the Middle East.

