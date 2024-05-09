GWM Achieves Sales Increase In April, Demonstrating Long-Term Development

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Baoding, China – On May 6, GWM announced sales data for April, 2024. In April, GWM sold 94,796 units. Among them, 36,141 units were sold overseas, a year-on-year increase of 65.68%, reaching a new sales record.







Among the products sold, 22,436 were new energy vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 50.94%. From January to April, GWM sold a total of 370,129 new cars, achieving a year-on-year increase of 18.18%. GWM leads the development direction of new energy, continues to improve its product mix, and accelerates high-end development. GWM's significant sales growth not only demonstrates excellent product quality and market recognition, but also reflects the trust of global consumers in the brand.

GWM always adheres to user-centered approach and continuously launches new products that meet the diverse needs of consumers. At the same time, GWM pays more attention to intelligent and new energy technology innovation to bring consumers a safer, more comfortable and intelligent driving experience.

During the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, GWM made a shining appearance with more than 20 models. The five major product lines of GWM HAVAL, GWM WEY, GWM TANK, GWM ORA and GWM POER were on the same stage for the first time, fully demonstrating GWM's capabilities and leading advantages in intelligent technology, off-road designs and global development.

In response to the diversified usage scenarios and product demands around the world, GWM actively promotes the“Four Globalizations”, namely“locally built”,“locally operated”,“globally cultivated” and“supply chain integrated” to improve the brand strategy of ecological globalization. From“productive” globalization to“ecological” globalization, GWM's global development has entered the harvest stage. From January to April, a total of 128,919 new cars were sold overseas, a year-on-year increase of 74.71%. Up to now, GWM's five major product lines have all entered overseas markets, established more than 1,000 sales networks around the world, and have gained the favor of more than 14 million owners worldwide.

GWM actively improves owner service quality, pays attention to every detail of owners' car use with complete GWM Care services, and provides rich owner activities to create a sense of brand belonging. The brand's upcoming GWM Life Program encourages car owners around the world to share their stories, and will select lucky car owners to attend the Alxa Hero Festival in the Tengger Desert in China and experience China's largest off-road festival together.

GWM will adhere to long-termism and continue to deeply explore the global market. Through“ecological globalization”, it will focus on the“Four Globalizations” and promote the comprehensive overseas expansion of research, production, supply, sales and services. In the era of intelligence, new energy and globalization, GWM will continue to improve its own strength through technological innovation and contribute greater value to the rapid development of the global automobile industry.