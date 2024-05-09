Bullpadel, Premier Padel Gear Up For Era Of Excellence

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Premier Padel, the leading official professional padel tour worldwide, and Bullpadel, the world's leading padel brand, yesterday announced a new global partnership agreement for Bullpadel to become Premier Padel's official technical apparel and racket provider until the end of the 2026 season.

In collaboration with Premier Padel, Bullpadel is designing a unique Premier Padel collection for padel players around the world, allowing social, club, and professional players to benefit from high-performance wear and equipment to elevate their game.

The new collection will combine elegance and style with high technical precision, powering elite performance for professionals, amateurs, and social players for upcoming seasons. This will include Bullpadel's latest technical innovations and designs across its clothing, racket, footwear, bags and accessories range.

Leading up to December's Premier Padel Finals in Barcelona, Bullpadel will also introduce an exclusive range of clothing, rackets, footwear, and bags tailored specifically for the tournament.

Commercial Director Premier Padel Rob Mitchell, said:“This collaboration isn't just about apparel – it's about creating an exciting way for players and fans to engage with Premier Padel. Bullpadel is internationally recognised for its elegance, quality, and innovation within padel – the development of this unique collaboration will bring new experiences to Premier Padel fans and supports our shared ambitions to grow the profile of the tour and create a deeper connection with padel fans worldwide.”

Bullpadel CEO Alfredo Peñalver said:“We are thrilled to partner with the most important padel tour worldwide, reflecting our ongoing commitment to the growth and promotion of this exciting sport."

Premier Padel and Bullpadel will be unveiling its new collections in the coming weeks.