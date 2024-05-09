Kerala Higher Secondary Results 2024 To Be Declared Today; Know How To Check Your Marks

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Education Minister V Sivankutty will declare the results of the higher secondary exam and vocational higher secondary examination today. The higher secondary evaluation camp was started on April 3. Around 25000 teachers participated in 77 camps across the state. Around 27798 students appeared in Vocational Higher Secondary examinations this year.

The Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty announced SSLC result 2023-24 today at 3 pm. Notably, the SSLC results will be announced 11 days earlier than the previous year. More than 4 lakh students appeared in the Kerala SSLC this year. 1,43,557 are from government schools, 2,55,360 are from aided schools and 28,188 are from unaided schools. This year the pass percentage is 99.69.

Around 71831 students secured A+ in all subjects. There has been an increase in the number of A+ scorers in all subjects over the previous year. Kottayam district has the highest pass percentage at 99.92 percent and Thiruvananthapuram district has the lowest pass percentage at 99.08 percent. The minister also stated that the exam pattern will be changed from next year.

