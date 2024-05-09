Embark on a Journey to the Heart of Georgia as Qartuli Presents a Host of Culinary Experiences

(MENAFN- Katch )

Dubai, UAE ( May 2024): Qartuli, the hidden gem of authentic Georgian cuisine nestled in the heart of Dunya Tower, Downtown Dubai, invites you to immerse yourself in Georgian gastronomy and culture throughout May. Having opened its doors last February, Qartuli showcases the epitome of Georgian traditions, with its founders and chefs all native to this culturally rich nation, and its design symbolising a century-old bourgeoisie Georgian home. This May, allow yourself to be transported to the bustling streets of Georgia as you indulge in everything from business lunches and ‘Supra’ traditional feasts to lively Tbilisi nights complete with energetic folk music and so much more.



Business Lunch

Discover the true essence of Georgian hospitality this May as Qartuli presents its new business lunch. Boasting a delightful set menu bursting with taste sensations and authentic flavours, prepare to savour a delectable selection of traditional dishes expertly crafted to satisfy your taste buds, all while fostering meaningful connections and discussions in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Escape the midday hustle and bustle of Downtown Dubai and embark on a gastronomic journey that promises not just a meal but an unparalleled experience of Georgian culture and tradition.



When: From May 6tht (Monday to Friday, between 12 pm and 3 pm)

Offer: Set menu with authentic Georgian food

Price: AED 115 per person



Supra (Traditional Georgian Feast)

Step into the heart of Georgian traditions at Supra, an authentic Georgian feast and a mainstay of the country’s social culture. Get ready for an evening filled with plenty of dancing and live music performed by talented Georgian folk music artists starting from 7:30 pm, creating a vibrant atmosphere for all to enjoy. Guests are invited to delight in a variety of dishes presented in the most authentic fashion on an impressive 13-meter-long Supra table. Experience the artistry of Georgian culinary traditions firsthand with captivating live cooking stations, where native Georgian chefs will be serving Khinkali (traditional dumplings), Sulguni (a brined Georgian cheese), in addition to desserts such as Churchkhela and Pelamushi.



Delve deeper into this fascinating culture as the venue’s knowledgeable hosts share captivating stories about the country’s history, regions, and traditions. Embodying the spirit of Georgian hospitality, hosts will be dressed in traditional Chokha uniforms, while a Tamada (toast maker) will be appointed at the table, leading with heartfelt toasts and ensuring that every moment is filled with warmth and camaraderie. Guests will also receive special gifts, including retro photos, Churchkhela (Georgian candy), , ensuring a memorable experience for everyone.



When: May 17th

Offer: Supra (traditional Georgian feast) featuring live cooking stations; cultural stories; live music; dancing performances; a toast maker; special gifts including retro photos, Churchkhela

Price: AED 450 per person



Orthodox Easter Weekend and High Tea

Join Qartuli for an incredible celebration of Orthodox Easter Weekend, accompanied by a delightful High Tea experience. Immerse yourself in the festive spirit with charming decorations featuring beautifully painted red eggs, traditional Easter cakes, and exquisite High Tea sets. While enjoying some folk music from a talented Georgian duo, guests can indulge in a delicious spread including home-baked cakes, pancakes, crepes, and freshly boiled jams, all elegantly presented on tables adorned with flower décor, making for a truly picturesque setting.



When: May 4th (Saturday from 7:pm) and 5th (Sunday from 1:30 pm to 5 pm)

What: Orthodox Easter Weekend featuring Easter decorations, complimentary Easter cake



19th Century Tbilisi Night

Experience the enchantment of 19th-century Tbilisi at Qartuli, where history comes alive in a blend of music, dance, and the welcoming ambience. Guests are invited to an evening filled with live Georgian folk music, captivating dance performances, and the allure of Georgian 19th-century uniforms, highlighting an era when the famed city of Tbilisi was at the peak of its cultural and artistic vibrancy.



Capture memories at the restaurant’s vintage photo booth and challenge your companions to a game of Backgammon, a timeless game that has entertained people for thousands of years. The atmosphere will be enhanced by candle lights and an incredible showcase of photographs of the city, setting the stage for a traditional tea ceremony with samovar, a traditional metal tea container. As a cherished memento from this unforgettable evening, each guest will receive a poster that depicts the allure of Tbilisi in the 1800s, ensuring that the memories created on this night will linger in their hearts and minds for years to come.



When: May 11th, and 26th

What: 19th Century Tbilisi Night featuring live music; Backgammon play setup; Tea ceremony; historical photo exhibition; a gift of 1 poster of 19th century Tbilisi







