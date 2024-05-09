OIC Welcomes Bahamas Island’s Decision to Recognize the State of Palestine

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 8 May 2024



The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the decision of the Bahamas Island to recognize the State of Palestine, noting that this important step is in line with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, contributes to affirming the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and supports their just cause.



The OIC appreciated these types of stances that support international efforts aimed at ending Israeli colonial occupation of Palestinian land since 1967, including Al-Quds Al-Sharif, and push in the direction of achieving justice and freedom for the Palestinian people.



The OIC also renewed its call to all states of the world that are yet to do so to recognize the State of Palestine and announce their recognition thereto, in support of the international efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region on the basis of the two-state solution and relevant international legitimacy resolutions.







MENAFN09052024005338014459ID1108192296