Bank Muscat – Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Bank Muscat (BM) at ‘BB+’ and ‘B’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed BM’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bb+’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate. The Outlook for both the LT FCR and BSR is Stable.



BM’s LT FCR is not uplifted for the Moderate ESL as its BSR is at the same level as Oman’s sovereign rating (‘BB+’/Stable). Moreover, given the strong correlation between the Bank and the sovereign’s ratings, any improvement or deterioration in Oman’s LT FCR and/or outlook will have a corresponding effect on BM’s ratings and outlook. The Moderate ESL is underpinned by the Bank’s sizeable government shareholding (direct and indirect), and its systemic importance as the largest bank in the country. BM remains the only bank in Oman to be designated as a Domestic Systemically Important Bank (D-SIB). CI is of the opinion that Oman’s strengthened fiscal capacity would ensure that moderate levels of government support will continue to be available to the banking sector in case of need.



The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bbb’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bb’. The latter denotes moderate risk and reflects robust non-hydrocarbon economic performance and high GDP per capita, as well as improving external strength. OPERA also takes into account robust reform implementation under Oman Vision 2040 – which continues to create a friendly business environment and encourages the private sector to increase its participation, while attracting FDI. Notwithstanding the above, risks stemming from the dependence on hydrocarbons persist, while monetary policy flexibility is still deemed low in view of the peg of the Omani rial to the US dollar. CI assesses the strength of the domestic banking sector as moderate. While we regard banks’ capital buffers as good and their current stock of NPLs as moderate, large concentration risks still persist. CI also views with concern the increasing geopolitical risk in the region relating to the spillovers from the war in Gaza and elevated tensions between the US and Iran and its potential impact on Oman’s economy and the banking sector.



BM’s BSR and CFS rating are driven its solid capital ratios, good and resilient loan asset quality metrics, sector best profitability metrics, and a sound liquidity position. The ratings also reflect BM’s flagship status and dominant market share, its strong customer and business franchises, as well as deep customer deposit base, including a high CASA component.



The key challenge for the Bank and its peers is the elevated credit risk environment as reflected by the large proportion of Stage 2 loans in the banking system, albeit declining. That said the improving operating environment, sound economic growth and the continued recovery of businesses from the pandemic could stabilise the banking system’s (and BM’s) asset quality and provide good lending opportunities. Another challenge, in common with the banking sector, is the small size of the banking market and the narrow economy of Oman which remained highly dependent on hydrocarbons. This, in turn, contributes to the moderately high customer concentrations in both the loan book and deposit base. The latter relates to the high proportion of government deposits in the banking system.



BM’s loan book remains well diversified by customer segment and industry. There is however some concentration to the real estate sector given the Bank’s fairly sizeable housing loan book. This concentration risk is mitigated by the granularity, collateralised nature and good quality of this book. While the end of forbearance measures had led to an increase in NPLs in 2023, BM continues to exhibit good loan asset quality metrics which remain among the best in the peer group. Its NPL ratio was moderate and stable, and its loss coverage was more than full and the strongest among peers. Another credit positive is the decline in Stage 2 loans, although these continued to represent a fairly large proportion of gross loans at end-2023. In this regard, CI continues to derive comfort from the Bank’s prudent lending policies and good risk management. Furthermore, the Bank’s strong capital base provides an effective buffer, while its improved and resilient earnings is also expected to continue to support its good risk absorption capacity. It is worth mentioning that Omani banks generally have a much higher level of Stage 2 loans compared to other banks in the region due to the Central Bank of Oman’s (CBO) strict classification norms. CI is of the view that the well-regulated environment and prudent policies of the CBO remain important considerations in the assessment of the banking sector.



Another key strength of the Bank is its deep customer deposit base and good deposit gathering capability, which is supported by the largest branch network in the country. Customer deposits expanded strongly after the contraction a year earlier, and the customer deposit mix remains good with a high level of CASA deposits. This has also led to an easing of loan-based liquidity ratios. While BM’s loan-to-deposit ratio remained overstretched, this is in common with the sector and reflects the relatively small Omani deposit market and low savings rate in the country. BM’s net loans to stable funds ratio however was maintained at a fairly comfortable level. That said, we note a system-wide vulnerability arising from high levels of government deposits and significant depositor concentration. This is in part mitigated by the historical ‘stickiness’ of government deposits. Moreover, the risk of government deposit withdrawal declined as the sovereign’s fiscal position strengthened due to favourable oil prices. BM’s wholesale funding continued to decline in 2023 and refinancing risk is considered moderate given the Bank’s relatively good debt profile and ready access to the capital markets.



The Bank’s other key liquidity metrics were fairly sound and stable in 2023, supported by its large portfolio of government securities. The Bank has a sound liquidity buffer; its NSFR and LCR ratios were maintained well above the regulatory requirements and compared favourably with its peers in 2023.



BM’s solid and sector best capital ratios are considered a key strength. CET1 and Tier 1 ratios inched up further in 2023. All capital ratios were well above the regulatory minima. The quality of capital is good, with high CET-1 and Tier 1 components. Both balance sheet leverage and Basel III leverage ratios inched down marginally but remained at very good levels at end-2023. Internal capital generation however declined further in 2023 due to higher dividend distribution. That said, BM’s internal capital generation ratio has historically tended to be moderate due to the fairly high dividend payout ratio. Nevertheless, its capital ratios have been the strongest in the sector for many years.



BM’s earnings performance continued to improve in 2023, aided by the rising interest rate environment and stronger loan growth, as well as growth in fee-based income. Notwithstanding the higher interest rate, BM was able to widen its net interest margin which remained the best in the banking system. Operating efficiencies are good and despite an increase in impairment charges, the Bank was able to post a stable growth in net profit. Profitability metrics have recovered to pre-pandemic levels and were the best among the local banks. CI is of the opinion that BM’s strong franchise, leadership position and dominant market size will continue to be major factors underpinning its good earnings.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings are likely to remain unchanged over the next 12 months and reflects our expectation that the Bank will maintain a broadly stable business and financial position.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



Although a remote possibility, the Bank’s LT FCR could be raised by one notch or the Outlook revised to Positive provided a similar rating action is taken on the sovereign’s ratings. This could occur even in the absence of a change in the BSR because of the Moderate ESL. An upward revision of the BSR or a Positive Outlook would require further sustainable improvements in asset quality and a similar rating action on the LTFCR.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



While not our base case, the LT FCR could be lowered by one notch or the Outlook revised to Negative provided a similar rating action is taken on the sovereign’s ratings or the Bank’s financials deteriorate. We could also lower the BSR by one notch or change the Outlook to Negative if there was a significant deterioration in the Bank’s financial strength.



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-23 . CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in October 1988. The ratings were last updated in March 2024. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



Conditions of Use and General Limitations



The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.



Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.



Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.



The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.



Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2024







MENAFN09052024002960000411ID1108192295