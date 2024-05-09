AstraZeneca retracts Covid vaccine form all over world

(MENAFN) AstraZeneca, a prominent pharmaceutical company, has made the decision to withdraw its Covid-19 vaccine from global markets, citing decreased demand and safety concerns surrounding rare instances of blood clots. The announcement follows recent revelations from the drug manufacturer regarding potential fatal side effects associated with the vaccine.



In a statement released on Wednesday and reported by various media outlets, a spokesperson for AstraZeneca acknowledged the development of multiple vaccine variants since the onset of the pandemic, leading to a decline in demand for its product, Vaxzevria. The company clarified that it will no longer manufacture or develop the vaccine, citing independent estimates suggesting the vaccine's significant impact in saving lives, with over 6.5 million lives reportedly saved in the first year of its use and over 3 billion doses supplied globally.



AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine was initially rolled out in early 2021 in response to the World Health Organization's declaration of the Covid-19 outbreak as a pandemic. However, the company voluntarily withdrew its market authorization for the vaccine in the European Union last March, as confirmed by the European Medicines Agency.



The decision to withdraw the vaccine comes amidst ongoing safety concerns and legal challenges faced by AstraZeneca. Following reports of blood clots potentially linked to the vaccine, several Western countries suspended its use, although European Union health officials maintained that the benefits outweighed the risks.



In recent months, AstraZeneca has been embroiled in legal disputes, including a class-action lawsuit alleging the vaccine's defects and diminished safety. Despite these challenges, the company has denied the allegations and continues to navigate the complex landscape of Covid-19 vaccine distribution and safety regulation.

