America postpones report on Israel war crimes investigation

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Biden administration has opted to delay the release of a report probing potential war crimes by Israel in Gaza, as reported by Politico on Tuesday. The investigation, spearheaded by the State Department over several months, aims to determine whether Israel breached international humanitarian law during its military operations in the Palestinian enclave. If violations are confirmed, the usual military assistance provided to Israel by the United States could be jeopardized.



Originally scheduled for delivery to Congress on Wednesday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller clarified during a press briefing that the deadline was self-imposed and subject to ongoing work. Despite this, Politico cited anonymous sources stating that the report will be postponed by less than a week.



Amidst this delay, the United States has also made the decision to halt shipments of bombs to Israel, according to a report by the Associated Press on Wednesday. This decision comes against the backdrop of Israel's "limited" ground offensive in the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah, initiated despite objections from the Biden administration. The AP cited a senior administration official who revealed that a shipment of 1,800 2,000-pound (900kg) bombs and 1,700 500-pound (225kg) bombs, earmarked for the IDF, had been put on hold. Concerns were raised over the potential use of larger explosives in Rafah's extremely overcrowded conditions, highlighting the delicate balance between providing military support and mitigating civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict.

MENAFN09052024000045015687ID1108192286