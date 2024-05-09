               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
UEFA Europa League Finalists To Be Determined Today


(MENAFN- AzerNews) UEFA Europa League finalists will be determined today, Azernewsreports.

"Atalanta" will host French team "Marseille" in Italy in thereturn match of the semi-final stage.

A draw was recorded in the first match between the teams -1:1.

Another representative of Italy "Roma" will be a guest of "Bayer04" in Germany. The representative of Leverkusen beat his opponentwith two unanswered goals in the first match.

In the UEFA Conference League, the name of the second finalistwill be clarified. "Olympiakos", which defeated "Aston Villa" inEngland with a score of 4:2, will also try to make a successfulperformance in Greece. The winner of the pair will face"Fiorentina" (Italy) in the final.

All three matches will start at 23:00 Baku time.

