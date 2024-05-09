Azerbaijan, Israel Discuss Regional Developments

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, metwith Aliza Bin Noun, Political Director at the Ministry of ForeignAffairs of the State of Israel, to discuss various aspects ofbilateral and multilateral relations, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the sides explored the current state andprospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel acrosseconomic, security, high-tech, and other areas.

Minister Bayramov also provided insights into the regionaldynamics during the post-conflict period.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on issues ofsignificant international and regional concern.

As part of the Israeli delegation's visit to Azerbaijan,political consultations were held between the Ministries of ForeignAffairs of Azerbaijan and Israel, with Fariz Rzayev, Deputy ForeignMinister, leading the Azerbaijani delegation and Aliza Bin Nounheading the Israeli delegation.