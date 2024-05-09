Israeli Occupation Air Strike Claims Deaths In South Lebanon -- NNA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 9 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation aircraft carried out a raid in South Lebanon killing several people, the official National News Agency (NNA) said early on Thursday.

The NNA reported that the Israeli military aircraft targeted a car near the town of Bafliyeh, 99 kilometers from the Lebanese capital, killing several people. However, it did not provide a breakdown of the casualties or whether the fatalities were all occupants of the vehicle.

The Israeli occupation army had repeatedly launched identical strikes targeting cars and vehicles boarding members of the Lebanese resistance in southern Lebanon.

Tit for tat hostilities and skirmishes have recently escalated into intensive and wide-range bombardment between the two sides.

Southern Lebanon has turned into a war front since October 8th, when fighters of the Palestinian group Hamas attacked a chain of Israeli settlements close to Gaza Strip. Since then, the occupation forces have been attacking Gaza. More than 34,000 have been killed on the Palestinian side so far.

The Israelis have reported scores of fatalities too, and the Lebanese have estimated at least 300 deaths on their side. (end)

