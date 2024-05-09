Qatar Chairs Meeting Between Foreign Ministries Of GCC And Bangladesh

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Qatar chaired senior officials' meeting between foreign ministries of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Bangladesh, held at the GCC General Secretariat headquarters in Riyadh. The meeting was chaired for the GCC side by Director of GCC Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Abdullah bin Saif Al Mansouri, and for Bangladesh by Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Masud bin Momen. GCC Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Negotiations H E Dr. Abdulaziz Aluwaisheg and heads of the GCC delegations attended the meeting.