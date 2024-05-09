               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

QNA Director-General, Mongolia Envoy Discuss Cooperation


5/9/2024 3:02:40 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Director-General of Qatar News Agency (QNA) H E Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi met Ambassador of the Republic of Mongolia (non-resident) to the State of Qatar H E Sergelen Purev, yesterday. During the meeting, they discussed aspects of joint cooperation in the field of media.

MENAFN09052024000063011010ID1108192148


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search