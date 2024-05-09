QNA Director-General, Mongolia Envoy Discuss Cooperation

Doha: Director-General of Qatar News Agency (QNA) H E Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi met Ambassador of the Republic of Mongolia (non-resident) to the State of Qatar H E Sergelen Purev, yesterday. During the meeting, they discussed aspects of joint cooperation in the field of media.

