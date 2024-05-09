Embassy Of Japan Participating In Doha International Book Fair

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Japan will be participating in the 33rd edition of the Doha International Book Fair.

This year, the Japanese booth will showcase a diverse selection of books across various fields, catering to readers of all ages. Visitors can also expect a range of cultural activities at the booth, including Japanese calligraphy and origami demonstrations between 11am-12pm and 3pm-4pm every day.

Embassy staff will be present at the booth (H1-17A) to answer any questions about the Japanese culture, tourism, language, and educational and scholarship opportunities in Japan.

The Embassy of Japan has been a dedicated participant in this annual event for many years, recognising it as a valuable platform to foster cultural understanding between Japan and Qatar.

It has invited visitors to explore Japan at its booth during the book fair.