Embassy Of Japan Participating In Doha International Book Fair

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Japan will be participating in the 33rd edition of the Doha International Book Fair.
This year, the Japanese booth will showcase a diverse selection of books across various fields, catering to readers of all ages. Visitors can also expect a range of cultural activities at the booth, including Japanese calligraphy and origami demonstrations between 11am-12pm and 3pm-4pm every day.
Embassy staff will be present at the booth (H1-17A) to answer any questions about the Japanese culture, tourism, language, and educational and scholarship opportunities in Japan.
The Embassy of Japan has been a dedicated participant in this annual event for many years, recognising it as a valuable platform to foster cultural understanding between Japan and Qatar.
It has invited visitors to explore Japan at its booth during the book fair.
