DI Students Discuss Theses On Reality, Diversity Of Arab Region

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of the requirements for graduation, the eight cohort master students of the two schools under the Doha Institute (DI) completed the discussions of their master's theses and dissertation projects with vital topics that concentrated on issues related to the reality of communities within the Arab Region and beyond. The topics interacted with issues of many dimensions; social, humanitarian, political, economic, administrative and others.

During the oral defence of the master's theses for the students of the School of Social Sciences and Humanities SOSH, the expected graduates discussed important research topics like:“The impact of artificial intelligence on individual property rights,”“Suffrage rights between theory and practice: a case study of Qatar,”“The role of military alliances in enhancing military policies of small states: A case study of Qatar,”“Mediation's role in bolstering Qatar's soft power: The Afghan file as a model,”

“The role of artistic groups in alleviating psychological trauma and enhancing the resilience of Palestinian youth,”“Lexicon categorization in the historical Doha lexicon: The field of Azhar as a model,”“Russian intervention in the Middle East: A case study of Syria,”“Civil-military relations in Sudan from a constitutional perspective,” and other topics respond to the reality and diversity of the Arab region.

Dr. Amal Ghazal, the Dean of SOSH, stated that 145 theses and graduation projects were defended, covering vital topics concerning local, regional, and international affairs, as well as contemporary issues in social sciences and humanities in a diversity that is very important for decision-makers and analysts.