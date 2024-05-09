HBKU Press Participates In DIBF With Largest Catalogue To Date

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press (HBKU Press) will offer its entire catalogue for sale to the public at this year's Doha International Book Fair (DIBF).

Taking place from May 9-18, the publishing house will also offer readers opportunities to engage with their favourite authors during book signing sessions and scheduled meet-and-greets.

“The Doha International Book Fair stands as one of the largest and most significant events that HBKU Press participates in, and it is one that we eagerly anticipate year after year,” said Bachar Chebaro, Executive Director, HBKU Press. The HBKU Press catalogue has expanded impressively across all categories, upholding its reputation for catering to all interests and reading needs.