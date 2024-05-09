Police Academy Wins Debating Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Police Academy team, represented by the Police College, won the National Universities Debating Championship in Arabic after defeating the Qatar University team in the final round, which focused on discussing dramatic works involving historical figures and events.

The winning team (Police College) of the championship, which was organized by QatarDebate Center at the Education City, included the students“Ammer Al Ansari, Saeed Al Qahtani, and Mohammed Al Nasser.” The Qatar University (QU) team, second placed, included the students“Mohammed Al Yafei, Mohammed Farag, and Abdullah Al Shammari. In third place came the Qatar University team, which included the students“Al Dana Al Hajri, Asmahan Al Kuwari, and Al Maha Al Badr.”

Shaima Abu Talib from Lusail University won the title of the best speaker of the championship, while Mohammed Al Yafei (QU) won the second best speaker, and Mohammed Abdulnabi Farag (QU) won the third best speaker.

The National Universities Debating Championship in Arabic is part of the series of local leagues organized by QatarDebate between universities and is in line with the mission of the center, which seeks to diagnose pivotal issues and draw inspiring ideas and dialogue skills among students.