Qatar Hosts Meeting Of GCC Vocational Education And Training Committee Officials

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar hosted the thirtieth meeting of the Committee of Vocational Education and Training Officials in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to complete the follow-up of the implementation of the decisions and recommendations of Their Excellencies the Ministers of Education in the field of vocational education and training, and to exchange experiences and best practices among Member States and stand on the latest developments in the field of vocational education and training. In his speech at the meeting, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education H E Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi stressed the importance of supporting the Gulf labor market and enhancing its competitiveness locally and globally through vocational education and training to achieve Gulf integration in various disciplines and fields, and exchanging expertise and pioneering experiences in the field of vocational education to meet the aspirations of leaders and peoples of the countries of the region at all levels.