'Improving Community's Health, Wellbeing A Priority'

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) concluded a two-day joint workshop with the World Health Organization (WHO) on the Country Cooperation Strategy (CCS) 2024-2030, yesterday.

The workshop included the participation of senior officials from MoPH, other relevant ministries and agencies in Qatar, and representatives from the WHO, as well as from the UN and their agencies and partners.

The joint workshop aimed to discuss and reach a consensus on CCS. During the workshop, health priorities and challenges were identified, and a strategic agenda for cooperation between MoPH and WHO was established.

The CCS is a strategic initiative that aims to align WHO's work with each member country's unique requirements. By collaborating with all relevant institutions, the CCS creates a framework that prioritises global and regional health while meeting the specific needs of a country.

On the occasion of the joint workshop, H E Dr Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, Minister of Public Health, said,“Qatar is committed to further strengthening its close cooperation with WHO, especially in ways that contribute to the support of our national policies, strategies, and plans. Improving the health and well-being of the Qatari community, aligning with the Qatar National Vision 2030, Qatar's Third National Development Strategy, our health strategies, and our Sustainable Development Goals is a priority.”

The Minister's speech was delivered by Dr Salih Ali Al Marri, Assistant Minister for Health Affairs, who went on to add,“The intense and diligent work between specialists and experts in Qatar and the WHO to develop the CCS is of great importance, especially in light of the wonderful results achieved when determining the priorities for joint action over the next six years. The strategy contributes to expanding cooperation between Qatar and WHO, broadening our horizons, and supporting the achievement of our national priorities and international commitments. This is especially significant as we share WHO's goal of ensuring that everyone enjoys the highest attainable standard of health.”

In her speech, Dr Hanan Hassan Balkhy, Regional Director of the WHO for the Eastern Mediterranean, lauded cooperation between WHO and Qatar.