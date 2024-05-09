Sandeep Marwah Presents Awards For The 7Th Edition Of New Delhi Film Festival

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The final day of the 7th edition of the New Delhi Film Festival witnessed a momentous occasion as Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a stalwart in the media and entertainment industry and President of the Global Film Festival Noida, graced the event with his presence. Held at the prestigious C. D. Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, the ceremony celebrated the exceptional talents and achievements of filmmakers from across the globe.



In his address, Dr. Sandeep Marwah shed light on the significance of cinema in Indian culture, emphasizing its status as a religion. "For us in India, cinema is not just an art form; it's a way of life," remarked Dr. Marwah. "With over 2000 films produced in 28 languages annually and a vibrant industry employing ten million people, the power of cinema to unite, inspire, and entertain is unparalleled."



Dr. Marwah also took the opportunity to share his pride in presiding over the Global Film Festival Noida, North India's largest film festival held at the iconic Noida Film City. He announced that the 17th edition of the festival is scheduled to take place in November 2024, promising yet another spectacular showcase of cinematic excellence.



On the final day of the New Delhi Film Festival, Dr. Sandeep Marwah had the honor of presenting awards to the winners in various categories, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the world of cinema. His heartfelt congratulations went out to all the winners, applauding their creativity and dedication to the art of filmmaking.



The event was meticulously designed and executed by Hanu Roj, Director of the New Delhi Film Festival, ensuring a seamless and memorable experience for all attendees.



The 7th edition of the New Delhi Film Festival served as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their talents, exchange ideas, and celebrate the magic of cinema. Dr. Sandeep Marwah's presence added a touch of prestige and gravitas to the proceedings, underscoring the festival's status as a premier destination for cinephiles and industry professionals alike.





