Artificial Turf Market To Surpass USD 6.18 Billion By 2030 Owing To Sustainable Landscaping Revolution

Artificial turf offers a sustainable alternative to natural grass, as it requires less water and eliminates the need for harmful pesticides and fertilizers. This eco-friendly aspect has attracted many consumers and organizations who are committed to reducing their environmental impact. These factors drive the artificial turf market expansion.

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Artificial Turf Market Size was valued at USD 3.73 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 6.18 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030. The artificial turf market is witnessing significant growth globally, driven by the increasing demand for low-maintenance landscaping solutions and the rising popularity of sports and recreational activities. Artificial turf, also known as synthetic grass or fake grass, offers numerous advantages over natural grass, including water conservation, reduced maintenance costs, and year-round usability. As environmental concerns and water scarcity become more pronounced, artificial turf emerges as a sustainable alternative to natural grass, particularly in regions facing water restrictions or extreme weather conditions.

One of the key drivers of the artificial turf market is the growing demand from sports facilities, including stadiums, sports complexes, and training grounds. Synthetic turf offers consistent playing surfaces, excellent durability, and enhanced safety features, making it an ideal choice for various sports such as soccer, football, baseball, tennis, and golf. The versatility and resilience of artificial turf enable athletes to practice and compete in any weather condition without compromising performance or risking injuries, thereby driving its adoption across a wide range of sporting disciplines.

Some of the Key Players Included are:



Dow dupont

Sport Group

Tigerturf

Matrix Turf

Tarkett

Shaw Industries

Victoria PLC

Controlled Products

ACT Globall

SIS Pitches other players

Market Report Scope:

Artificial turf, a synthetic fiber resembling natural grass, is increasingly becoming the preferred choice for outdoor applications. Its easy maintenance, durability, and cost-effectiveness have led to a rise in demand for residential and commercial use. With minimal segmentation, the market is driven by the crucial aspect of installation, which is carried out through proper landscape planning. Customizable in shapes and sizes, these turfs find extensive use in both residential and commercial spaces. The sports industry's rapid adoption further fuels the market, offering an appealing alternative to natural grass in various landscapes, including stadiums.

Market Analysis:

The rising need to replace natural grass due to maintenance costs and the growing awareness of artificial turf's low maintenance, no irrigation, and easy installation features drive market growth. Increasing disposable income, coupled with a preference for landscaping and decoration, boosts demand. However, challenges like high surface temperature and initial costs are present. The introduction of hybrid artificial turf presents new opportunities.

Segment Analysis:

By application, the Nylon material segment dominates, offering high strength and resilience. Being approximately 33% stronger than polyethylene and 26% stronger than polypropylene, it remains the costliest synthetic fiber.

By Material



Polyamides

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Nylon Sand Plant Infill Material

By End-User



Contact Sports

Non-Contact Sports

Landscaping Leisure

Key Regional Development:

Europe dominated the artificial turf market with the highest revenue share in 2022, driven by a large number of sports fields, the transition from natural grass to synthetic grass, and the popularity of outdoor sports. In Asia Pacific, rising investments, growing tourism, hospitality industries, and rapid urbanization fuel market growth, projecting it to register the highest growth rate.

Key Takeaways for Artificial Turf Market Study:



The global artificial turf market is set to surpass USD 6.18 billion by 2030, driven by a surge in demand for sustainable, easy-to-maintain outdoor flooring solutions.

Nylon dominates the market, with its high strength and resilience making it the preferred choice for artificial turf manufacturers. Europe leads in market share, while Asia Pacific exhibits the highest growth rate, supported by increased construction and commercial applications.

Recent Developments:



In December 2022, Shawgrass unveiled Creaturf, a customizable indoor turf solution, revolutionizing the artificial turf industry. In February 2021, SYNLawn introduced enhanced artificial turf features, including sustainability commitments, additional color options, advanced drainage, and Super Yarn technology.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisGlobal Artificial Turf Market Segment, By MaterialGlobal Artificial Turf Market Segment, By End-UserRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeUse Case and Best PracticesConclusion

