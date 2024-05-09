Cellular M2M Market Expands With The Proliferation Of Connected Devices

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) -< />

Cellular M2M Market Report Scope and Overview

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Cellular M2M Market size was valued at USD 14.38 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach 66.52 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.03% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

The Cellular M2M market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for automation and the integration of IoT solutions across various industries. M2M technology enables seamless communication between devices, allowing for remote monitoring, control, and data collection, ultimately leading to improved efficiency and productivity.

The Cellular M2M market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for automation and the integration of IoT solutions across various industries. M2M technology enables seamless communication between devices, allowing for remote monitoring, control, and data collection, ultimately leading to improved efficiency and productivity. Cellular M2M technology plays a crucial role in enabling automation by facilitating communication between machines and devices.

Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:



AT&T

Verizon Communications

T-Mobile

Vodafone

Orange

Telefónica

Deutsche Telekom

Telefonaktiebolaget LM

Ericsson

KORE Wireless Group

Aeris Communications India Pvt. Ltd. Others

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war is anticipated to create a temporary impact on the cellular M2M market. Sanctions against Russia could restrict access to crucial technologies and expertise essential for M2M advancement, potentially slowing down innovation and deployment in certain regions. Disruptions in the Russia-Ukraine supply chain may lead to shortages and price increases for M2M components. However, the war may also drive a heightened need for remote monitoring solutions, particularly in critical infrastructure and security applications, benefiting specific segments of the cellular M2M market. The economic slowdown may lead to a decrease in investment in new technologies and infrastructure upgrades for the Cellular M2M market. Businesses may prioritize cost-cutting measures over sustainability initiatives, potentially leading to a 20% reduction in demand for M2M services. However, the downturn has also driven a 15% increase in interest in M2M solutions focused on optimizing processes and reducing operational costs. Despite challenges, M2M technologies are expected to play a crucial role in enhancing operational efficiency amid economic uncertainties.

Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:

On The Basis of Services



Connectivity Services

Professional Services Managed Services

On The Basis of Application



Asset Tracking & Monitoring

Predictive Maintenance

Telemedicine

Fleet Management

Warehouse Management

Industrial Automation

Smart Meter Others

On The Basis of organization size



Large Enterprises SMEs

On The Basis of End-User



Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing Others

Key Regional Developments

North America dominates the cellular M2M market, holding a revenue share of more than 36%. This dominance is primarily driven by the region's early adoption of advanced technologies, increasing business process automation, and growing utilization of M2M mobile applications. Europe, with its strong healthcare infrastructure, also contributes significantly to the market share, with Germany and the UK showing notable growth.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the rapid adoption of IoT solutions, with China leading in market share and India experiencing rapid growth.

Recent Developments

In March 2023: Fibocom Wireless Inc. launched 5G Sub 6GHz and mmWave modules in Spain, improving cellular M2M performance and data transmission capabilities.

In June 2023: Qualcomm Technologies Inc. announced the launch of its Snapdragon X75 modem-to-antenna solution, designed to support next-generation M2M applications with low latency and high reliability.

In August 2023: Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. unveiled its OceanConnect IoT platform, which offers comprehensive M2M management solutions for various industries.

Key Takeaways for the Cellular M2M Market Study



Large enterprises dominate the market due to their focus on operational efficiency and cost reduction.

LTE technology currently holds the largest market share, but 5G is gaining traction due to its superior capabilities.

Remote monitoring and management applications are leading the market, followed by asset tracking and fleet management.

North America holds the largest market share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The economic slowdown may temporarily impact market growth due to decreased investment in new technologies.

Advancements in 5G technology will unlock real-time data transmission and support innovative M2M applications. As IoT adoption expands across industries, the demand for M2M solutions for data collection and device management will rise. Additionally, the growing focus on sustainability will drive the use of M2M technology for optimizing energy consumption and resource utilization. Finally, government regulations mandating M2M solutions for environmental monitoring, smart grid management, and public safety applications will further propel market growth.

